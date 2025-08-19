GA lawmakers trying to eliminate state income tax, replace $16B shortfall

ATLANTA — Efforts are underway to eliminate Georgia’s state income tax, a move that could create a $16 billion hole in the state budget.

Lawmakers on both sides agree they would need to make up the money.

The proposed elimination of the state income tax is being led by state Sen. Blake Tillery, who is also running for lieutenant governor.

“The end goal is already clear: Elimination of the personal income tax in Georgia,” Tillery said.

The initiative is supported by current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who has also made it a cornerstone of his campaign for governor.

“If we want to continue to stay competitive here in the state of Georgia and continue to be the number one state to do business, we’ve got to be looking for ways to keep competitive,” Jones said.

The state income tax currently generates $16.2 billion annually, funding essential services such as education and law enforcement.

