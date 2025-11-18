Georgia’s income tax generates more than half of state’s revenue. Some lawmakers want to end it

ATLANTA — A big question that affects us all: Will Georgians see an end to the state income tax?

Some lawmakers are considering it, while others warn the only way to do that is have more sales taxes on more items.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot is live at the Capitol where even some Republicans oppose this Republican-backed proposal.

While eliminating state income tax makes for a very good campaign platform, and it is a campaign year, some Republicans worry that it will badly impact state revenues.

but supporters insist there are other ways to pay for it.

State Sen. Blake Tillery is 100% behind the plan to eliminate the state income tax.

“The biggest portion of anyone’s check that we take as a state is the state income tax,” he said. Why would we not be trying to give them a 5% raise overnight when other states are already trying to do this, too?”

Tillery chairs the senate committee looking into possibly doing away with the state income tax, something that generates $16 billion for the state of Georgia, more than half its revenue.

But in order to do that, the state may have to change the way it handles sales tax.

Tillery insists the state could do away with some or all of sales tax credits and exemptions and then spread the sales tax burden wide over many areas, thus generating revenue.

But that even makes some Republicans nervous, and many of them are now supporting property tax relief including House Speaker Jon Burns.

“We have been and will continue to be laser focused on delivering real results to Georgians where they need them most, and that’s through continued property tax relieve. Next session, the House will once again provide solutions that ensure Georgia homeowners keep more of their hard earned money where it belongs, in their pockets,” he said.

Democrats worry that more sales tax on more items, even if the overall sales tax is lower than the current rate, will hurt low income families and those on fixed incomes.

“We heard a lot today about sales tax, adding sales tax, taxing on sales,” said State Sen. Nan Orrock. “Who’s that going to hurt? It’s going to be a big blow to the pocketbook of a senior on a fixed income.

This proposal will be a big fight come January, and a big fight between House and Senate Republicans.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has said in the past he doesn’t support getting rid of the state income tax. His office said he’ll let the legislative process play out.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group