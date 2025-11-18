11-year-old found dead, mother faces charges after welfare check in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police found an 11-year-old girl dead after a welfare check. Investigators say her mother will be charged with murder.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan was live at the scene for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.

The girl’s mother, Shannon Grimes, was found at the condo along with her deceased daughter. Police were alerted by a call from the girl’s aunt, who reported receiving a text message from Grimes threatening self-harm.

“They arrived on scene and found Ms. Shannon Grimes there with her deceased 11-year-old daughter,” said Sgt. Leon Millholland of the Sandy Springs Police.

Investigators didn’t release the girl’s name or how she died.

Neighbors at the Laurel Grove Condominiums were shocked by the police presence on Saturday morning.

Brent Loux, who lives nearby, described the scene as police surrounded the condo.

“There was police, there was police tape,” he said.

Loux said at the time he had no idea why police were surrounding the condo.

“They just said we’re doing an investigation so if possible don’t leave,” he said.

The police investigation began just before 11 a.m. after the aunt’s call prompted officers to check on the welfare of Grimes and her daughter.

Grimes was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

“Warrants have been signed and detectives are still speaking with Ms. Grimes,” Millholland stated. “As soon as they are able to talk to her, they’ll release all of the charges against her.”

For the people who live just feet away from the girl and her mother, this is heartbreaking.

“I’ve seen the little girl there. That’s terrible,” Loux said.

