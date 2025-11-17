2 sisters shot at gas station near GSU after father tries to tow away driver’s SUV

ATLANTA — A driver is on the run after two sisters were shot late Sunday. The women tried to intervene in a fight between the driver and their father who was towing away his SUV.

It happened at the BP gas station on Piedmont Ave near the Georgia State University campus.

“We heard all of the gunshots. We had seen all of the commotion. We saw a lot of people running, scattering. And we started hearing the sirens,” student Kevaughn Hickman told Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that a tow truck driver was impounding a Ford SUV and got into an argument with the driver.

The tow truck driver told investigators that one of his daughters works security at the gas station. He said she and her sister confronted the driver and were shot.

Investigators said the gunman got away. Both victims are at Grady Memorial Hospital and are stable.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group