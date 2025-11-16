Family, friends mourn woman killed in front of 9-year-old

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Family and friends gathered today to bid farewell to Mallory Whitaker, a Hall County woman who died earlier this month in a murder-suicide.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said 50-year-old Whitaker was killed on Nov. 1 when Adrian Alexander shot her before turning the gun on himself.

The incident occurred at Alexander’s home on Bushnell Court near Flowery Branch. Police say Alexander shot Whitaker while their 9-year-old daughter was present.

“We know that there’s going to be a time where she has to really process everything that she went through and everything that she saw,” said Brandi Roberts, a friend of the victim, referring to Whitaker’s daughter. “She’s been just so incredibly strong and brave in all this.”

Family members held Whitaker’s funeral Saturday afternoon, describing her as a wonderful mother to her 9-year-old daughter, whose name they chose not to disclose for privacy reasons.

Deputies found the girl hiding in an upstairs closet after the shooting. Roberts said the daughter called her own daughter when the tragedy occurred, and they have been supporting the girl as she stays with other family members.

An online fundraiser has been started to support Whitaker’s daughter’s college fund and aspirations of being a scientist, as family and friends believe this is what Whitaker would have wanted.

