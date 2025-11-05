Community comes together to help ‘young survivor’ who witnessed parents’ deaths

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Loved ones are rallying around a 9-year-old who witnessed the deaths of her parents.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Mallory Jane Whitaker, 50, was shot and killed by Adrian Gabriele Alexander, 51, who then took his own life on Nov. 1.

Their daughter, a 9-year-old, tragically witnessed the deaths.

“The tragedy has shocked and devastated our community,” GoFundMe organizer Brandi Roberts said.

The child’s name is being withheld to allow her privacy.

Loved ones say the best way to help the ‘young survivor’ and honor her mother is to start a college fund.

Family says her mother always wanted her daughter to grow up to be a famous scientist.

The GoFundMe describes the young girl as ‘incredibly smart, and with this tragedy revealed ‘her resilience, immeasurable strength, and bravery.’

Roberts says the goal is to surround her in stability, safety, and joy and allow the daughter the best chance at as normal a life as possible moving forward.

