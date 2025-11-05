‘Just don’t:’ Serial shoplifter steals over $5K worth of items from Nike store, police say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department says if you plan to steal from any store, well... just don’t.

This comes after two men were arrested last month for shoplifting over $5,000 worth of merchandise from a Nike store in Atlanta, officials said.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, APD officers were called to the Nike store on Ponce De Leon Avenue NE regarding a shoplifter.

A witness told police an unknown man walked into the store and placed the stolen goods into a large garbage bag before leaving. The witness provided a tag number for the suspect’s vehicle, which was found shortly after, with the help of the APD Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit and the Aviation Unit.

Officers followed the suspects to a convenience store, where they were arrested.

The suspected shoplifter was identified as Javonte Avery, 22, and his alleged getaway driver was identified as Michael Davis, 23.

Both Avery and Davis were charged with felony shoplifting and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

According to APD, Avery had an active warrant from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and 18 additional warrants from the Atlanta Police Department related to shoplifting.

Davis had six active warrants from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office.

All the stolen items were returned to the Nike store.

