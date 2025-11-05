Train robbers hid $30K in new TVs in woods, police say

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Nearly 100 brand-new flatscreen TVs were found hidden in the woods after being stolen from a train in Fairburn, police say.

The Fairburn Police Department reported that thieves broke into a cargo container on a train. They stole over $30,000 worth of televisions and hid them to retrieve later, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden learned.

“So early Saturday morning, the police department got a call about a suspicious vehicle,” said Chief Anthony Bazydlo of the Fairburn Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious van near the railroad tracks, which matched the caller’s description.

Inside the van, police said they found Tommie Woods and Michael Finch, described as career cargo thieves.

During the stop, officers said they noticed wet, thick red clay on the suspects’ shoes and clothes, which matched the clay found near the train tracks.

Chief Bazydlo explained that to access the train cars, one had to climb an embankment, which left the tell-tale red clay on the suspects.

Police are still searching for additional suspects involved in the theft.

Chief Bazydlo warned that cargo thefts like this one ultimately increase costs for consumers.

