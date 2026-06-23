Riders stranded 260 feet in the air on Six Flags Over Georgia ride

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A frightening malfunction left riders stranded hundreds of feet in the air at Six Flags Over Georgia, according to a rider who captured the experience on video.

Cellphone footage shows riders stuck on the SkyScreamer, a swing ride that lifts passengers approximately 260 feet into the air before rotating them around the park.

“Stuck up here, bruh,” one rider can be heard saying in the video.

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He joked nervously, “Yeah, this is my last day at Six Flags. I’m not doing this [expletive] no more.”

Content creator David Early said he and a friend were on the ride when it suddenly stopped, leaving them suspended high above the ground for about 10 minutes.

“For us to just be dangling 200 feet in the air just stuck was very, very terrifying,” Early said.

Early recorded the ordeal and said his friend became overwhelmed by fear as they waited for the ride to resume.

“She did start panicking and getting scared and cry. I just started praying to God, Jesus Christ to be exact,” Early said.

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According to Early, several children seated nearby were also visibly upset.

“They was all just crying. I was praying to Jesus, making sure that everything is going to be okay,” he said.

After roughly 10 minutes, Early said the ride resumed and safely brought passengers back down.

Despite the scare, Early said he and his friend returned to Six Flags two days later and rode the SkyScreamer again. This time, the ride operated without incident.

Still, the experience has left some park guests questioning the ride’s safety.

“I won’t ride it. I won’t. I’m scared. I’ve seen a lot of people get stuck on it,” said season pass holder Henry Tidmore.

Another guest, Dylana Dowd, said the incident would make her think twice before getting on similar attractions.

“It makes me change my mind about getting on them,” Dowd said.

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Six Flags Over Georgia released the following statement:

“To clarify, we believe this video was taken in 2025 and was posted only recently. However, I’d like to share some information about the ride and safety stops to help correct some misconceptions. The safety of our guests and team members is a top priority. The ride experienced a technical delay (similar to a check engine light) that paused its operation. Its safety system performed as designed, keeping all guests safe. Following a complete systems check, the ride was returned to its loading position and guests exited the ride.” — Six Flags Over Georgia Marketing and Public Relations Division Spokesperson

A spokesperson later confirmed that there was a 10 minute stop of the Skyscreamer ride on June 14 of this year.

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