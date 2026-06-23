Man tried to assault stroke patient at Grady Hospital, ran off naked through hallways

ATLANTA — A Fulton County man will spend the next 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to sexually assault a vulnerable stroke patient inside Grady Memorial Hospital, according to prosecutors.

Channel 2 Action News first broke the story in 2024 after investigators accused Shamon Pearce of attacking a woman recovering from a stroke while she was a patient at Grady.

Exclusive video of the man’s attempt to escape LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

Last month, Pearce, now 26, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with intent to rape, criminal attempt to commit rape, false imprisonment, sexual battery and public indecency.

A Fulton County judge sentenced him to 30 years, with the first 20 years to be served in prison.

Video captured Pearce running naked through hospital hallways after prosecutors say the victim, now a 49-year-old mother of two, fought him off and alerted hospital staff.

“The victim in this case is completely vulnerable. She’s in the hospital. She’s already suffered a tragedy, which is why she’s in the hospital,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2 Action News.

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