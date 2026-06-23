100 pounds of meth seized, 20 arrested in north Georgia drug bust

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A seven-month investigation has led to multiple arrests, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations cases and pounds of methamphetamine confiscated, according to the sheriff’s office.
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The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the operation is one of the largest drug busts in the agency’s history.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced that authorities arrested 20 individuals, seized more than 51 kilograms of methamphetamine and filed two Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations cases.
Authorities stated this is one of the largest drug busts in the history of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation involved the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, GBI Gang Task Force, Georgia Department of Public Safety and the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.
The following suspects were arrested:
Crissy Dawn Lipscomb, 46, of Maysville
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
James Edward Daniel, 54, of Maysville
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
Jennifer Lynn Byers, 56, of Commerce
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
Larry Dewayne Fricks, 35, of Gainesville
- Attempt and Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking of Methamphetamine
- Parole Violation
Elden Dywayne Fricks, 60, of Maysville
- Attempt and Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking of Methamphetamine
Stefan Charles Reagin, 40, of Carlton
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
Dana Lynn Davis, 40, of Winterville
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Parole Violation
Alvin James Pressley, 45, of Maysville
- Violation of RICO Act
- Conspiracy to Commit RICO
- Illegal Use of Communication Facility
- Trafficking Methamphetamine (2 counts)
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (2 counts)
- Failure to Maintain Lane
- Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce
Michael Wayne Gaynor, 62, of Maysville
- Violation of RICO Act
- Conspiracy to Commit RICO
- Illegal Use of Communication Facility
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Distribution of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Amphetamine
- Possession of Marijuana More Than One Ounce
- Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Dianne Brooke Carver, 44, of Maysville
- Violation of RICO Act
- Conspiracy to Commit RICO
- Illegal Use of Communication Facility
- Distribution of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Out-of-County Hold
Scotty Lee Wilson, 40, of Maysville
- Violation of RICO Act
- Conspiracy to Commit RICO
- Illegal Use of Communication Facility
- Distribution of Oxycodone
- Distribution of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
- Out-of-County Hold
Christopher James Thomason, 48, of Maysville
- Violation of the RICO Act
- Conspiracy to Commit RICO
- Illegal Use of Communication Facility
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug-Related Objects (2 counts)
- Driving While License Suspended
- Operation of an Unregistered Vehicle
- No Tag
- Failure to Maintain Lane
- Out-of-County Hold
JB Harris, 53, of Gainesville
- Conspiracy to Commit RICO
- Misdemeanor Probation Violation
Hoke Travis Jones, 35, of Maysville
- Violation of the RICO Act
- Conspiracy to Commit RICO
- Illegal Use of Communication Facility
- Possession of Methamphetamine (2 counts)
Margaret Christine Ostlund, 54, of Maysville
- Violation of the RICO Act
- Conspiracy to Commit RICO
- Illegal Use of Communication Facility
Coty Oneal Sanders, 39, of Maysville
- Violation of the RICO Act
- Conspiracy to Commit RICO
- Illegal Use of Communication Facility
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
Kristie Michelle Heffron, 32, of Maysville
- Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of Firearm by First-Offender Probationer
Tanya Rochell Minish, 36, of Maysville
- Violation of the RICO Act
- Conspiracy to Commit RICO
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce
William Edward Turpin, 49, of Maysville
- Conspiracy to Commit RICO
- Illegal Use of Communication Facility
Randall Eugene Thomas, 63, of Maysville
- Violation of the RICO Act
- Conspiracy to Commit RICO
- Illegal Use of Communication Facility
The investigation remains ongoing.
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