JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A seven-month investigation has led to multiple arrests, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations cases and pounds of methamphetamine confiscated, according to the sheriff’s office.

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The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the operation is one of the largest drug busts in the agency’s history.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced that authorities arrested 20 individuals, seized more than 51 kilograms of methamphetamine and filed two Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations cases.

Authorities stated this is one of the largest drug busts in the history of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

100 pounds of meth seized, 20 arrested in north Georgia drug bust (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation involved the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, GBI Gang Task Force, Georgia Department of Public Safety and the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

The following suspects were arrested:

Crissy Dawn Lipscomb, 46, of Maysville

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

James Edward Daniel, 54, of Maysville

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Jennifer Lynn Byers, 56, of Commerce

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Larry Dewayne Fricks, 35, of Gainesville

Attempt and Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking of Methamphetamine

Parole Violation

Elden Dywayne Fricks, 60, of Maysville

Attempt and Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking of Methamphetamine

Stefan Charles Reagin, 40, of Carlton

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Dana Lynn Davis, 40, of Winterville

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Parole Violation

Alvin James Pressley, 45, of Maysville

Violation of RICO Act

Conspiracy to Commit RICO

Illegal Use of Communication Facility

Trafficking Methamphetamine (2 counts)

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (2 counts)

Failure to Maintain Lane

Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce

Michael Wayne Gaynor, 62, of Maysville

Violation of RICO Act

Conspiracy to Commit RICO

Illegal Use of Communication Facility

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Distribution of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Amphetamine

Possession of Marijuana More Than One Ounce

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Dianne Brooke Carver, 44, of Maysville

Violation of RICO Act

Conspiracy to Commit RICO

Illegal Use of Communication Facility

Distribution of Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Methamphetamine

Out-of-County Hold

Scotty Lee Wilson, 40, of Maysville

Violation of RICO Act

Conspiracy to Commit RICO

Illegal Use of Communication Facility

Distribution of Oxycodone

Distribution of Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Out-of-County Hold

Christopher James Thomason, 48, of Maysville

Violation of the RICO Act

Conspiracy to Commit RICO

Illegal Use of Communication Facility

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug-Related Objects (2 counts)

Driving While License Suspended

Operation of an Unregistered Vehicle

No Tag

Failure to Maintain Lane

Out-of-County Hold

JB Harris, 53, of Gainesville

Conspiracy to Commit RICO

Misdemeanor Probation Violation

Hoke Travis Jones, 35, of Maysville

Violation of the RICO Act

Conspiracy to Commit RICO

Illegal Use of Communication Facility

Possession of Methamphetamine (2 counts)

Margaret Christine Ostlund, 54, of Maysville

Violation of the RICO Act

Conspiracy to Commit RICO

Illegal Use of Communication Facility

Coty Oneal Sanders, 39, of Maysville

Violation of the RICO Act

Conspiracy to Commit RICO

Illegal Use of Communication Facility

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Kristie Michelle Heffron, 32, of Maysville

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Firearm by First-Offender Probationer

Tanya Rochell Minish, 36, of Maysville

Violation of the RICO Act

Conspiracy to Commit RICO

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce

William Edward Turpin, 49, of Maysville

Conspiracy to Commit RICO

Illegal Use of Communication Facility

Randall Eugene Thomas, 63, of Maysville

Violation of the RICO Act

Conspiracy to Commit RICO

Illegal Use of Communication Facility

The investigation remains ongoing.

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