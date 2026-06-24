‘Gonna bang you up’: APD releases video of ex-UFC fighter Dustin Poirier’s expletive-filled arrest

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released body camera footage of the moments former UFC fighter Dustin Poirier was arrested in the Atlanta airport.

Poirier, 37, was arrested on Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and booked on a public drunkenness charge. He was released from the Clayton County Jail a few hours later.

Newly released bodycam video shows an officer approach Poirier as he was visibly agitated and shouting profanities at the officer and Delta workers.

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The officer appears to recognize Poirier.

“You’re Dustin Poirier?” the officer can be heard asking.

“Man, [expletive] you and [expletive] her and [expletive] her,” he responds.

While getting aggressive with the officer, Poirier threatens to fight the officer who backs away before ultimately pulling out a Taser.

“You’re gonna Tase me, bro?” Poirier said.

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Poirier also appears to use a racial slur when referencing the officer.

Ultimately, Poirier was put in handcuffs and told the officer he did a good job.

“Hey, pound it,” Poirier says while putting his fist out for a fist bump. “You did a great job, bro. You did a great job.”

In November, Poirier posted on Instagram that he was committing to his sobriety after his retirement earlier in the year.

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