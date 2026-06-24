Manager killed over $1.58 hamburger buns at Georgia Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A manager at a Georgia Dollar General is dead and a customer is accused of pulling the trigger.

Columbus police were called to the store on Tuesday in reference to a woman being shot.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office identified her to ABC affiliate WTVM as Alexis Hill, 44.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The coroner’s office told WTVM that the suspect came in to buy hamburger buns, which rang up to $1.58. They say the customer handed Hill two crumpled up $1 bills.

As she was straightening them out, the coroner’s office says the suspect shot and killed her.

That suspect ran from the scene and was later involved in a separate shooting with Columbus police, in which he injured an officer and a K9.

Columbus police say the officer is expected to survive his injuries, but there is no word on the K9’s condition.

Police the suspect is now dead as well, but his name has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group