Teen kills classmate after he bumped into him in hallway, didn’t apologize, sheriff says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A high school sophomore shot and killed a 16-year-old classmate after they bumped into each other in the hallway, officials said.

Jacori Redding, 15 years old, is being identified after he was charged as an adult. He faces a count of manslaughter and having a gun at school, WFTV reported.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Redding and the victim, 16-year-old Pinien Dalmacy, had met to fight Oct. 9 after school at a nearby basketball court. Redding brought a gun, shot Dalmacy twice then ran back to the school with the gun in his backpack, investigators said.

Redding and Dalmacy bumped into each other at school earlier in the day, and Dalmacy refused to apologize, leading to the fight, Mina said.

Deputies said the shooting was caught on video.

Redding learned he would not receive bond ahead of the trial during a court hearing Oct. 10.

A school district spokesman expressed condolences to Dalmacy’s family and said counseling was available to anyone at the school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group