Identities released in Hall County murder-suicide

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of those involved in a murder-suicide over the weekend.

Mallory Jane Whitaker, 50, was shot and killed by Adrian Gabriele Alexander, 51, who then took his own life, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened Saturday at a home on Bushnell Court in Flowery Branch, with both Whitaker and Alexander being the parents of a 9-year-old child who was present at the time but was not physically harmed.

Deputies said Alexander was found in the basement and Whitaker was at the threshold of the home.

The child was hiding in an upstairs bedroom closet. The child, who deputies said witnessed the shooting, contacted a friend via FaceTime.

The friend’s parents subsequently called 911 after being informed of the situation.

The case remains open as investigators work to determine the circumstances that led to the shootings.

