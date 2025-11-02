9-year-old witnesses murder-suicide inside Hall County home

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A young child Facetimed her friend after witnessing a murder- suicide, according to the sheriff’s office.
Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Hall County deputies arrived at a home in the 5400 block of Bushnell Court.
There, deputies found a 50-year-old victim dead at the threshold of the home. Deputies discovered the body of the 51-year-old gunman in the basement, officials said. The 9-year-old child was hiding in an upstairs bedroom closet.
Deputies said the gunman shot the woman multiple times before turning the gun on himself.
The child, who deputies said witnessed the shooting, contacted a friend via FaceTime.
The friend’s parents subsequently called 911 after being informed of the situation.
HCSO investigators are withholding the names of those involved pending notification of out-of-state next-of-kin.
The Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFCS) was contacted to assist with the child’s placement, and she was ultimately released into the custody of a relative.
