9-year-old witnesses murder-suicide inside Hall County home

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A young child Facetimed her friend after witnessing a murder- suicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Hall County deputies arrived at a home in the 5400 block of Bushnell Court.

There, deputies found a 50-year-old victim dead at the threshold of the home. Deputies discovered the body of the 51-year-old gunman in the basement, officials said. The 9-year-old child was hiding in an upstairs bedroom closet.

Deputies said the gunman shot the woman multiple times before turning the gun on himself.

TRENDING STORIES:

The child, who deputies said witnessed the shooting, contacted a friend via FaceTime.

The friend’s parents subsequently called 911 after being informed of the situation.

HCSO investigators are withholding the names of those involved pending notification of out-of-state next-of-kin.

The Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFCS) was contacted to assist with the child’s placement, and she was ultimately released into the custody of a relative.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group