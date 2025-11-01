Ground delay at Atlanta airport, wait times over 90 minutes

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing a delay due to staffing shortages.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the average delay is 98 minutes, with some flights delayed as much as two hours and 25 minutes.
The delay affects all flights to US destinations.
Channel 2 has a crew at the airport and will speak to frustrated travelers on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Government shutdown: Some military members say their paychecks were short this week
- Lawmakers react to ruling to reinstate SNAP benefits with emergency federal funds
- Woman killed in shooting at crowded shopping center in Gwinnett County
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group