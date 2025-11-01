Ground delay at Atlanta airport, wait times over 90 minutes

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing a delay due to staffing shortages.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the average delay is 98 minutes, with some flights delayed as much as two hours and 25 minutes.

The delay affects all flights to US destinations.

Channel 2 has a crew at the airport and will speak to frustrated travelers on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

