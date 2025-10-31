Lawmakers react to ruling to reinstate SNAP benefits with emergency federal funds

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two judges ruled the government must use its emergency contingency funds to pay for SNAP benefits for as long as it can.

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that the money in that fund will only last so long, so he’s continuing his plan to look for county money to help.

“Well, I read that, and that’s good news if it happens,” Pitts said.

The benefits were scheduled to end midnight Saturday because of the government shutdown, leaving nearly 1.5 million Georgians in a lurch.

Pitts was trying to find up to $1 million in county money to help the 146, 000 Fulton County residents who use SNAP.

He says they’re still going to do that, because they don’t know what could happen next.

What I’m trying to do may still be needed but I’m asking for us to put money in place on a month to month basis depending on what happens in Washington,” Pitts said.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Georgia, is thankful SNAP recipients will get benefits but doesn’t like the way it happened.

Well, here we go again. We got black robes telling the president what he’s to do and rescuing the Democrats,” Carter said. “I mean the simple solution to this is to open up the government.”

Georgia’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said in a statement, “It’s a sad day when a judge has to order the president of the United States to feed vulnerable families and hungry children with funds already designated for that very purpose.”

Pitts, like other lawmakers, is just hoping the government shutdown ends soon.

“I’m still hopeful and prayerful that the men and women in Washington are going to come to their senses and see what a crisis this is,” he said.

The judges said they want more information from the Trump White House, and the administration is expected to appeal the rulings.

It’s unclear yet if the judges will order the continuation of SNAP payments during an appeal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group