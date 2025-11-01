Government shutdown: Some military members say their paychecks were short this week

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Trump administration said it paid troops on Friday. However, a section of military in metro-Atlanta said their paychecks were missing hundreds of dollars.

“The first thing I wanted to do as soon as I woke up was check my ban account to make sure something is in there,” one anonymous Airman said.

He is part of the U.S. Air Force, and he is one of five who informed Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco their paychecks were short by $400 and $500 dollars, and they have newborns and aging parents who rely on them.

They asked Channel 2 not to share their names publicly.

“There’s a level of shame. There’s a level of embarrassment. There’s stress,” said the airman.

Those who experienced the pay cut said they are on deployment orders either serving in the Middle East, or they just returned home to Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

They said they earn more than usual during this time to compensate for hardship, danger and the cost of being away from work at home.

“That extra bit was going to give a little bit of comfort and wiggle room. Especially, as we go into the holidays,” said the airman.

“We need to get this fixed as quickly as possible,” said Jim Lindenmayer.

Lindenmayer is Director of Cherokee County Homeless Veterans Program.He said his team is already getting calls for help with food, rent and house payments.

“If they need help, reach out to the American Legion VFW. We Will see what we can do for them,” said Lindemayer.

His team is hosting a food pantry for active duty service members that will open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That will be located at 160 McClure St. in Canton.

They will have non-perishable food items and $15 gift cards. Visitors need to bring their military ID cards with them.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Dobbins Air Reserve Base to find out how many paychecks were short. No response.

The U.S. Department of War directed us to the Department of Management and Budget. We are waiting to hear back.

