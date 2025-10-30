United Way, WSB-TV team up to help people facing food crisis

ATLANTA — Families across Greater Atlanta are already struggling to put food on the table, and the upcoming disruption to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will make things even harder.

MAKE A DONATION HERE

Even if SNAP benefits are restored soon, the ripple effect is real.

Pantries are stretched thin. Parents are skipping meals so their children can eat. And across our 13-county region, more kids are going to school hungry.

United Way of Greater Atlanta, in partnership with WSB-TV, is stepping in to fill the gap, providing meals and emergency food boxes to families who suddenly find themselves without support.

Your gift helps us reach children and families in every corner of our region from Cherokee to Clayton, Cobb to Gwinnett, and beyond.

How Your Donation Helps:

$25 feeds a child for a week

$50 delivers fresh food to a family in crisis

$100 restocks local school and community pantries

$250+ supports regional food distribution events

Even if the shutdown ends, the hunger won’t end overnight, but your help can make sure no child goes hungry while families recover.

