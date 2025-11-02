Woman killed after fight turns into shooting in Carrollton neighborhood

CARROLLTON, Ga. — One person was killed and two others were injured after a fight turned deadly early Sunday morning, Carrollton police say.

It was around 1:30 a.m. when Carrollton officers were called to the area of 6th Street, where a fight escalated to gunfire.

CPD said three people were shot, and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the injured individuals was taken to an Atlanta area hospital, while another was taken by private vehicle to a hospital in the same area.

Authorities have not released further details about the identities of the victims or the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact them. Callers can remain anonymous by reaching out to 911 or the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.

