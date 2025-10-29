Child’s body found in trunk after woman drives to Sam’s Club parking lot

HALL COUNTY. Ga. — A woman has been charged after a child’s body was found in her car’s trunk.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the arrest warrant for Jessica Motes. She remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond.

According to the warrant, Motes’ father reported seeing her driving in the parking lot at 3839 Mundy Mill Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. The address belongs to the Sam’s Club in Oakwood, Georgia.

Her father told investigators that Motes said she hurt someone and “I think she is dead.” The warrant states that her father drove her away from the scene and they later “encountered” law enforcement.

Officers found the child’s body in the trunk. The car is registered in Motes’ name, according to the warrant. She has been charged with concealing the death of another, according to jail records.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case at the request of the Oakwood Police Department and Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

