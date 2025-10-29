New police chief sworn in at Cobb County Police despite some indecision during selection process

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County commissioners have sworn in a new police chief after at least one commissioner questioned the selection process.

A couple of weeks ago, one commissioner scheduled a news conference where she was going to address issues related to the search for a new police chief. She canceled that conference and, instead of raising that issue on Tuesday, she supported the new chief.

“I can truly say this is the professional honor of my life,” Chief Dan Ferrell said.

Ferrell started as a rookie cop with the Cobb County Police Department 29 years ago.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working in just about every single division of our department,” he said during the ceremony.

Now he’s the top cop in Cobb County with a list of things he wants to improve. He said community outreach is number one.

“I truly believe that connection with the community is key to success, If you want to have a safer county,” Ferrell said. “I want to develop our workforce. I want to make sure they have mental wellness, physical wellness, financial wellness, that they have the opportunity for professional growth in our department. Make sure there’s a level playing field, right? I believe our workforce deserves that.”

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes asked Ferrell what he had to say to the people who questioned the selection process, who didn’t choose him as their first choice for chief.

“Before you get to know everybody and before you know somebody, a lot of people will pick sides and have a choice and go there. All that I can ask for is give an opportunity to me, and have an opportunity to win you over,” he said.

Ferrell also talked about how excited he is to focus on elevating youth programs and using technology to keep communities safer.

