Murder suspect armed, on the run after stepfather killed in Marietta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Marietta are urgently seeking the public’s help to locate a murder suspect believed to be armed and dangerous.

Pharron Banks is accused of fatally shooting his stepfather, Michael Jackson, during a domestic dispute on Monday night on Ridge Run.

“If you see him, please do not approach. Please call 911 immediately,” Chuck McPhilamy, Marietta Police Public Information Officer, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Banks is accused of shooting his stepfather multiple times before driving away in a Nissan Rogue.

Investigators later found Banks’ car unoccupied in Fulton County, using license plate reader technology.

Detectives plan to examine the suspect’s vehicle for clues once they obtain a search warrant.

The shooting reportedly took place in front of a child, leading to the charge of cruelty to children against Banks. He also faces murder and aggravated assault with a weapon charges.

“We do not have leads on where he could be; we are asking for the publics help in locating him,” McPhilamy said.

Residents in the area expressed concern over the incident.

“I saw some police cars last night, but I didn’t know because this was pretty shocking,” a resident said.

People were urged to contact Marietta police or call 911 if they see Banks or know where he is.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group