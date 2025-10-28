UGA calls attack on woman by man in Nazi costume ‘appalling’

ATHENS, Ga. — A man dressed in a Nazi uniform is accused of assaulting a Georgia student outside a bar in Athens, resulting in his arrest.

The incident occurred Friday outside Cutter’s Bar and Grill on East Clayton Street. The suspect, 33-year-old Kenneth Leland Morgan, reportedly struck 23-year-old Alexandria Lang in the face with a beer mug, causing significant injuries.

Videos capturing the attack have gone viral.

“We are horrified by the actions of an individual, while in downtown Athens wearing a Nazi uniform, assaulted a female University of Georgia student,” a university spokesperson said in a statement. “His actions caught on videotape are appalling.”

