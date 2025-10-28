Teen kicks customer’s shopping cart at Georgia Walmart. He’s then stabbed to death, police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old man has died from injuries after a stabbing at a Georgia Walmart, according to police.

The altercation happened Thursday night between the 18-year-old and a 49-year-old man.

Chatham County Police Department officers responded to the Walmart at 5:50 PM after reports of an altercation. They found the 18-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations.

The investigation revealed that the incident began when the 18-year-old kicked the shopping cart of the 49-year-old man as he was exiting the store, leading to a confrontation, the CCPD said.

The 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries the following morning.

Detectives from the Chatham County Police Department are conducting a thorough investigation and have spoken with the 49-year-old man involved, as well as witnesses to the incident.

Police have not released their identities. The police department will consult with the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office to determine any criminal charges in the case.

