Georgia store owner accused of embezzling $5 million arrested again in Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Georgia store owner arrested twice in Newton County on allegations of embezzling millions was arrested a third time in Florida.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Julie Freeman, of Covington, was arrested as a fugitive from justice on Saturday.

Previously, Channel 2’s Bryan Mims reported how Freeman was arrested twice in just four days for charges of theft of services after being accused of not paying four of her employees.

The arrest affidavit from Florida says Freeman was found at a home in Davenport, Florida.

At the home, deputies spoke to a man, identified as Julie’s husband Christopher Michael Freeman, and a woman later identified as Julie.

Deputies checked her driver’s license and found she had 10 felony and misdemeanor warrants in Georgia, then contacted the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they would extradite Freeman and confirmed the warrants for her arrest, which include multiple counts of misdemeanor theft of services, felony theft of services and felony deposit account fraud.

“It should be noted, Freeman fled Georgia to avoid her charges and fled to another state passing state lines to avoid extradition and being arrested,” the arrest report states.

Freeman was accused earlier in October of embezzling more than $5 million and failing to pay employees of her restaurant business, the Yellow River Ale House in Porterdale.

She was previously arrested on Sept. 25 after being pulled over for driving with a suspended registration, then again on Sept. 29 on additional charges.

Freeman is also accused of defrauding Nevada-based CPI Management Group while serving as a financial officer there. Another business operated by Freeman closed in July after she faced eviction for not paying rent.

