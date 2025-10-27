DoorDash rolls out emergency food response program as SNAP benefits cutoff looms

ATLANTA — The ongoing federal government shutdown will mean the end of benefits for Americans in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The SNAP program, known popularly as food stamps, will run out of funding and go offline on Nov. 1 if members of Congress do not come to an agreement to fund the government.

In the interim, online delivery service DoorDash said it is working to help ensure no one goes hungry by delivering one million free meals through food banks and waiving fees for 300,000 SNAP recipient grocery orders.

The initiative comes as the shutdown puts the benefits for about 42 million Americans, including children, working families, and seniors, in jeopardy due to the lack of funding.

“At this time, SNAP recipients can use existing funds on their EBT cards, but based on current USDA guidance, cards will not work beginning Nov. 1, 2025. Recipients should plan ahead now and shop for needed items,” DHS said in a statement.

Roughly 1.4 million Georgians are currently receiving SNAP benefits.

DoorDash said its response aims to alleviate the immediate food insecurity faced by vulnerable Americans on SNAP benefits.

“No one should go hungry in America - period,” Max Rettig, Vice President and Global Head of Public Policy at DoorDash, said in a statement. “Millions of families are worried right now about how they’ll put food on the table. Fighting hunger is core to our mission at DoorDash, and we’re stepping up alongside leading grocers and retailers to help bridge the gap.”

This company said the effort is part of a broader mission to support local economies and fight hunger.

In addition to meal deliveries, DoorDash is partnering with grocery chains like Sprouts, Dollar General, Schnucks, Ahold Delhaize brands, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, and Wegmans to waive delivery and service fees for SNAP recipients.

This initiative is designed to help families stretch their budgets during the impending SNAP freeze.

DoorDash said it is also donating fresh food, shelf-stable items, and household essentials from DashMart locations to local food banks in affected communities.

“The food security of millions of people who rely on SNAP is at dire risk,” Eric Mitchell, President of the Alliance to End Hunger, said. “We know that the only viable solution is to ensure SNAP benefits are being delivered in full to those in need of food assistance as soon as possible.”

