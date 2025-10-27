GM to close Roswell-based Innovation Center, cut hundreds of jobs

ROSWELL, Ga. — General Motors confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the Georgia Innovation Center in Roswell will be going offline and more than 300 positions will be terminated or relocated.

According to the company, the Georgina Innovation Center will close before the end of the year and roughly 325 positions will be eliminated, while others will be made remote.

Certain employees will be offered opportunities to other facilities due to their critical skills or highly specialized expertise, a spokesman said.

All employees are being offered severance, in accordance with company policy.

“We are redefining our site strategy, unifying our technical teams in targeted hubs for better collaboration,” the company said in a statement. “With that, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Georgia Innovation Center. We recognize the efforts of the individuals whose roles are impacted, and we thank them for their contributions.”

The Georgia Innovation Center was founded in 2013 as part of a multi-million dollar investment in the state.

According to press materials released previously, the center was part of a $26 million investment and hiring push to create 1,000 high-tech jobs.

When it was first announced, the state said "GM will hire software developers, project managers, database experts, business analysts and other IT professionals," citing a video shared by GM.

