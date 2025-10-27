2 of the best coffee shops in the country are in Georgia, according to Yelp

GEORGIA — Looking for your next cup of morning joe? Two Georgia cafes have brewed their way onto a top 100 list of coffee shops.
Yelp recently unveiled its list of the top 100 coffee shops in the U.S., which are ranked using a combination of high-volume, highly-rated reviews and other metrics like unique features and passing health scores.
Out of the 100 coffee shops ranked for their trendy new flavors, Insta-worthy latte art or exotic coffee styles, J Presso in Atlanta came in at No. 58 and Bitty and Beau’s Coffee in Savannah slid in at No. 86.
J Presso, located in Hapeville, serves coffee, breakfast and brunch. You can grab some avocado toast with a matcha latte.
One Yelp reviewer called the cafe a “hidden gem.”
“I definitely recommend stepping into this cafe if you’re in the Hapeville area, even if you’re not a fan of coffee,” another Yelp reviewer said.
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee says it’s a human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop. The company says it proudly employs over 440 individuals with disabilities nationwide. The coffee shop serves up seasonal drinks, including a pumpkin spice latte and muffins.
You can look at the full list here.
