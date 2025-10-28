Family and Children Services director’s husband charged with child endangerment, DUI

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol arrested a state official’s husband on driving under the influence, child endangerment and hit-and-run charges.

He had a blood alcohol concentration level more than four times the state limit, according to a breathalyzer test.

Troopers took Jason Broce into custody following a crash on Oct. 16. He is married to Candice Broce, the Department of Human Services commissioner and director of Division of Family & Children Services.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of the GSP incident report that detailed Jason Broce’s arrest.

Troopers responded to the crash on Ga. 3 near Felton Road around 5:05 p.m. and were alerted to a driver in a Ford F-150 leaving the scene. About 23 minutes later, a trooper spotted the truck with front bumper damage “weaving heavily” on the road and pulled the driver over into a gas station parking lot.

The trooper spotted two children in the backseat and asked for the driver’s license, which identified him as Jason Broce. The trooper wrote that Broce “struggled” to get his license out of his wallet and that he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. The report also noted Broce’s watery and bloodshot eyes.

During his questioning, Broce told the trooper that he hadn’t been drinking and that the damage to his truck didn’t happen that day, but 16 months ago, according to the report.

The trooper asked Broce to get out of the truck and walk to the patrol car, noting “he was very unsteady on his feet and nearly fell over.”

Broce did agree to a breath test, which came back with a BAC of .333 according to the report. That is more than four times the legal limit of .08 in Georgia.

The trooper wrote that Broce agreed to a field sobriety test, but “I knew I would not be able to safely have Mr. Broce attempt the walk and turn and one leg stand due to his prior unsteadiness.”

The trooper also couldn’t perform another part of the field sobriety test. Broce was arrested and taken to the Bartow County Jail. Records show that Broce posted a $3,800 bail and was released the next morning

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Department of Human Services and director of Division of Family & Children Services.

