Military service members receive list of food banks amid government shutdown

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Hunger is the newest concern connected to the government shutdown. Metro Atlanta military commanders started the week preparing troops to find food to feed their families.

They sent an email to squadrons on Monday that included a list of food bank locations.

That’s because military members may not get their Nov. 1 paychecks on time. The Department of Agriculture could cut SNAP benefits some military families rely on to supplement their food finances, that same day.

“This does not seem real,” said Gary Herber. Herber is a retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant and a Purple Heart recipient. He said friends at Dobbins Air Reserve Base began their week with that serious e-mail from commanders.

“It made me feel sick to my stomach,” Herber told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Military members also received an email reminding them of a nonprofit sending emergency groceries to families during the shutdown.

It’s called Military Family Network.

Kara Pappas is Chief Advancement Officer for the organization.

“During normal government operations, one in every four military families reports being food insecure,” said Pappas. “So, as you can imagine, that’s being dramatically exacerbated at this moment.”

Military Family Network is sending boxes of shelf-stable pantry items to families through the mail.

“This preserves dignity as well. This arrived right at a family’s doorstep,” said Pappas.

She said the shipment also includes a $25 gift card to military commissaries.

Since the shutdown began, 50,000 families have applied for the shipment. More than 2,700 of them are from Georgia. To date, 234 Georgia military families have received a grocery box. The organization is asking for more donations to send more relief.

“All of that is depending on funding,” said Pappas. “The more funding we have, the more boxes and the more support we can unlock for military families.”

Local food banks said they need donations, too, as they prepare to serve more families during the shutdown.

“It is getting worse,” said Lynette Jackson.

Jackson runs a nonprofit called Love Outreach Mission in Lawrenceville. They provide families with boxes full of fresh food every Saturday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Global Outreach Church at 1294 Braselton Hwy.

Last Saturday, Jackson said her team served a record-breaking 900 families. However, they ran out of food.

“We’re starting to fIll up our freezers, but it’ll all be gone,” said Jackson.

She said people can donate money online at https://www.go-lom.org/. She said they can also drop off non-perishable food at the church on Braselton Hwy.

She said if the government does not fund military and SNAP benefits, she will definitely need help.

“I am going to run out. I need help! I really need help!” said Jackson.

“That’s heartbreaking,” said Herber.

Herber fears missions will fail if military members must focus on finding food this month.

“The last person in this country that should ever have to ask for a handout from the community to feed their own family is the men and women that wear the cloth of our nation,” said Herber.

Another option some families are considering are loans through banks that cater to military members.

Spokesperson for USAA Daniel Diaz said, “USAA members that are employed by an impacted federal agency, including military, continue to be eligible for the USAA shutdown financial relief program.”

He said USAA is providing loans equal to one net paycheck with zero interest for this next paycheck set for Nov. 1.

