Atlanta rapper arrested for attempted murder of teen at popular beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Atlanta rapper Jayy Wick is facing an attempted murder charge in Florida over a shooting last month.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Donald Anderson, was arrested after Bay County, Florida investigators say he shot an 18-year-old several times at Beach Access 83 on April 25.

They say after the shooting, Anderson ran off and continued his night as if nothing happened.

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Deputies say they tracked him from Panama City Beach, Florida to the Atlanta area.

Body camera footage shows him being arrested in what appears to be a mall food court.

“We will not tolerate this kind of violent behavior in Bay County. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are. If you come to Bay County to commit these crimes, we will find you and hold you accountable," said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

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According to jail records, he is currently being held in the Clayton County Jail.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

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