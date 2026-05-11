Woman dies in Athens shooting, suspect charged, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — A woman died in a shooting in Athens Sunday afternoon, and police said a suspect has been arrested.

Athens-Clarke County police said they received a call about a shooting at 1:18 p.m. in Chateau Terrace.

There, officers found Latisha Andrews, 34, of Athens, who died at the scene.

Police said that, after an investigation, they arrested and charged Sharod Green, a 52-year-old from Elberton, with felony and malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

Police didn’t disclose the motive behind the crime.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information about this crime, contact Detective Hovie Lister at Hovie.Lister@accgov.com or 762-400-7333.

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