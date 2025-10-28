More rain on the way for metro Atlanta on Wednesday

ATLANTA — After north Georgia saw one to three inches of rain on Monday, you’ll need to pull the umbrella back out on Wednesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says rain is coming into the area by daybreak.

While it won’t be as heavy as Monday’s rain, it’ll be moderate and occasionally heavy throughout the day.

The rain will continue through the afternoon before drying out through the evening.

The forecast is expected to stay dry after that just in time for some Halloween trick-or-treating.

