US government will fund SNAP benefits, but delays are expected

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A federal judge is ordering the Trump administration to continue funding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), but delays are expected.

That means that families could still struggle to put food on the table in the near future.

College Park released a contingency plan because, up until Friday, some people were thinking they weren’t going to have the money to feed their families.

Now, a judge says they will because the judge found that the Trump administration acted unlawfully by refusing to tap into emergency funds for SNAP.

The Trump administration says it will only provide funding for food stamps once a federal court clarifies how it can legally get the money.

Saturday was the Nov. 1 deadline when funding for food stamps was supposed to run out. But the administration says there will still probably be a delay as states work to get the money out.

“A lot of people are still sitting in a state of uncertainty. It looks like there could be a light at the end of this tunnel. However, it’s still unclear for how much longer this dark tunnel is supposed to continue on for. So people definitely are still feeling worried when you know they’re trying to figure out, how am I going to maintain this when I don’t know when assistance will be coming,” therapist Kathryn Cross told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group