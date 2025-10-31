Woman killed in shooting at crowded shopping center in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead after a man walked up to her vehicle and opened fire, according to officials.

Gwinnett County police said it happened on the 1600 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, in the parking lot of a busy shopping center.

Officers have been canvassing the area and talking to people, Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reported.

They have not released the identity of the victim.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. All the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group