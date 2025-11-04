‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star’s ex-husband sues Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The ex-husband of a “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star filed a legal complaint against Rockdale County, seeking $200 million in damages for fraud and misconduct.

Chuvalo M. Ferrell, the former husband of “RHOA’s” Kelli Potter, claims, the county, his ex and a clerk committed fraud, perjury and theft that devastated his business, property and civil rights. The actions took place from from February 2022 through August 2025, according to the lawsuit.

Ferrell, the founder of Nana’s Chicken and Waffles, said he funded the business entirely from a $174,000 payment from Warner Bros. and was the sole owner, according to state and trademark records.

He accuses his ex of unauthorized spending and fraudulent claims of ownership, while the Clerk of Superior Court used her position to favor Potter.

Ferrell claims Potter fabricated stories and filed petitions in court, which were processed without his notice, resulting in restraining orders and injunctions against him.

He accused the clerk of facilitating these actions by advancing filings and judicial orders that benefitted Potter.

Ferrell describes in the complaint how Potter’s false testimony led to court orders transferring ownership of Nana’s Chicken and Waffles to her. He also accuses the clerk of withholding notices and promoting Potter’s business interests publicly.

Ferrell’s legal action seeks $100 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages, along with attorney fees and a jury trial on all issues. He claims the defendants’ actions caused him to suffer emotional distress, loss of business and personal property.

