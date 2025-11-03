Father crashes car, abandons children, tries to carjack 2 people, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County father is in jail after police say he abandoned his children at a crash scene to attempt two carjackings at a Publix parking lot.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Michael Terrell after what police describe as a series of increasingly desperate decisions.

Police say Terrell caused the crash on Buford Drive and Old Peachtree Road just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Instead of checking on his children, investigators say Terrell ran across the street to a Publix parking lot.

“When he was attempting to hijack vehicles across the street, his 4-year-old and 8-year-old were still in the vehicle,” said Cpl. Angela Carter with Gwinnett County Police.

