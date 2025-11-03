Police searching for person who killed metro playwright, then set her apartment on fire

SMYRNA, Ga. — Smyrna police are investigating the death of playwright Olivia Matthews, who was found dead after a fire in her apartment on Sept. 3.

Authorities suspect Matthews suffered physical trauma before the fire and are treating her death as a murder.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta has increased the reward for information leading to an arrest in this case to $10,000.

Detectives are looking into other suspicious incidents in the area, particularly those involving single women living alone.

“We do believe that Ms. Matthews suffered some trauma prior to the fire being set,” said Smyrna Police Criminal Investigations Lt. Meredith Holt.

Detectives have identified three other incidents in the vicinity of the Bella 810 Apartment complex where Matthews lived, each involving a single woman living alone.

Holt noted that detectives are canvassing the complex and have learned that someone may have tried to break into another apartment occupied by a woman living alone on the night of the incident.

“We have searched through our own database, 911 calls, any reports that we have received in the months prior to this incident occurring to Ms. Matthews. We are checking and following up on any leads that we had. We’re looking at prowlers, suspicious activity, peeping toms, criminal trespass,” Holt said.

Surveillance video from another nearby complex shows a man acting suspiciously, pacing and looking into apartment windows.

Police are seeking to identify a man of interest to eliminate him from the investigation, though he is not accused of any crime.

Holt mentioned another incident where a man talked his way into a woman’s apartment to use the phone, which she found suspicious.

“This person goes up and down the stairs, paces back and forth in front of the apartment, looks into the apartment windows, looks over the balcony like they’re looking at something else. And the person who lives inside the apartment just felt that was very suspicious activity,” Holt said.

Crime Stoppers Coordinator Demetrius Campbell explained that anonymous tipsters can collect the reward without revealing their identity.

Additionally, the Georgia Arson Control Hotline offers a separate reward of up to $10,000 for arrest and conviction, potentially totaling $20,000 in rewards.

The investigation into Olivia Matthews’ death continues as police explore leads and seek information from the public.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

