Walt Weiss named Atlanta Braves manager

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves promoted bench coach Walt Weiss to be their new manager Monday.

Weiss, 61, has been a part of the Braves organization for 11 seasons as a player and coach. He began his tenure as Atlanta’s bench coach in 2018, helping lead the club to a 680-513 record (.570), second-best in the National League and fourth-best in Major League Baseball.

He also previously served as manager for the Colorado Rockies and is a two-time World Series champion: first as a player with the Oakland Athletics in 1989 then as the Braves’ bench coach in 2021.

Weiss also played for the Braves from 1998-2000 and was named a starter for the National League at the MLB All-Star Game in 1998.

He replaces Brian Snitker, who has been with the organization for 49 years as a player, coach and manager.

Snitker retired with a 811-668 career record as Atlanta’s manager from 2016-2025. He led the team to the 2021 World Series title, its first since 1995.

