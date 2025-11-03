Woman gets bank alert for fraud then gets claim denied

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News Investigates got help for a Georgia woman after Truist Bank denied her bank fraud claim.

She turned to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray and now has her money back.

Truist initially denied Gail Bass’ fraud claims. She asked why, and they sent a copy of their internal investigation.

It put all the blame on her, claiming she was either suffering buyer’s remorse for purchasing concert tickets or was trying to steal from Truist.

Front row seats for Ice Cube at State Farm Arena were paid for with $680 from Bass’ account to StubHub.

“I felt like I was violated twice, once by a perpetrator and second by Truist,” she said.

Bass says she’s never used StubHub, so when she got a fraud alert text from Truist and the purchase confirmation from StubHub, she quickly contacted both companies.

“I looked down and I saw my goodness, fraud,” she said. “And so, I did contact them, said I did not make the purchase.”

Days later, she got a letter in the mail saying her claim was denied: “We have determined that the transaction(s) was initiated by you.”

“That’s the part that really teed me off,” she said.

Bass demanded more information from Truist, which then sent her the investigative report into her case. It claimed the ticket purchase “matches the customer’s prior transaction history,” and “the dispute is likely first-party fraud or buyer’s remorse.”

“I have enough money in my account that if I wanted to buy concert tickets, I don’t have to get Truist to pay for them,” she said.

She had been fighting this with no luck since September. Hours after Gray reached out to Truist, a bank representative called her to say they are refunding the money.

Truist told Channel 2 the matter is now resolved.

