Pastor and car dealer pleads guilty to felony theft. Here’s what he said in an earlier interview

ATHENS, Ga. — He’s a pastor and a car dealer who has spent much of the past year behind bars.

Now the subject of a 2023 Channel 2 Action News investigation is pleading guilty to theft charges.

Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray said it took a lot of negotiation to get Revechyo Hill to sit down to talk about the allegations against him.

He told Gray in that interview he was innocent, a legitimate businessman, but he admitted something else to a judge this month.

“I think you guys are used to dealing with people that run from you guys. I’m not intimidated by you guys,” Hill said.

That was in 2023 when Hill agreed to answer Gray’s questions, and repeatedly, emphatically denied any wrongdoing.

But this month, he pleaded guilty to felony theft charges. In a deal to avoid major prison time, he’ll spend 40 years on probation and pay $270,000 in restitution.

“It’s just so disgusting,” said Georgia Nkwocha, who once worked at Hill’s Athens car dealership H and P Auto Brokers

“I just can’t believe he got away with that for so long. How do you get away with all of this stuff?” she said.

While spending Sundays preaching from the pulpit, he also ran a used car dealership.

Families in the original Channel 2 Action News Investigation alleged that they either paid Hill for a car they never received or he used their identities to buy vehicles for himself.

Stephanie Downey thought someone stole her car. It was actually repossessed by the lender.

“I was paying him the money, but he wasn’t paying the loan company,” she said.

“You didn’t forge any documents. You won’t say yes or no, you didn’t forge any documents?” Gray asked him.

“I’m not going to. We don’t know about it. I don’t even know. I mean, I can say I have never forged any documents,” Hill responded.

“And I’m going to say I don’t even know what documents you’re talking about, so I wouldn’t be able to forge a document. Well, I mean, I can just say I’ve never forged a document, period. I don’t know any documents that will have me that I forged, OK?” he added.

But the current plea deal does not address those forgery charges Gray was the first to tell Hill about.

That separate felony case is still open and active.

