Man in Nazi uniform accused of assaulting UGA student outside bar raises $20K for legal defense

ATHENS, Ga. — Donors have contributed $20,000 so far to an online fundraiser for the man accused of wearing a Nazi costume and hitting a woman with a beer mug outside an Athens bar.

Kenneth Leland Morgan, 33 years old, is charged with felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple battery. The fundraiser said he and his family have been harassed and bullied, and the money will go to helping them as well as legal fees.

Video of the Oct. 23 fight outside Cutter’s Bar and Grill on East Clayton Street went viral.

It showed the man wearing the Nazi costume being confronted by patrons as he attempted to enter the bar. The disturbance spilled onto the sidewalk, where the alleged assault took place.

UGA student Grace Lang suffered extensive facial injuries and a concussion, she previously told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

“We are horrified by the actions of an individual, while in downtown Athens wearing a Nazi uniform, assaulted a female University of Georgia student,” a university spokesperson said in a statement. “His actions caught on videotape are appalling.”

