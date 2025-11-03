Chick-fil-A opens unique new restaurant in North Georgia

HIRAM, Ga. — Daybright Coffee and Refreshment, a new beverage-focused concept by Red Wagon Ventures, LLC opened Friday, offering specialty coffees, smoothies, juices, and more.

Red Wagon Ventures is a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A.

The new restaurant is located at Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway in Hiram. A Daybright spokesperson said the cafe serves handcrafted coffee beverages, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and food made with simple ingredients.

The restaurant features a dual-lane drive-thru and a full dining room.

A spokesperson says customers can enjoy signature coffees such as creative cold brews and specialty lattes made with locally roasted house blends. The menu also features house-made iced teas and lemonades, as well as bubbly fizzes made with fruit juices.

For those seeking healthier options, a Daybright spokesperson said it offers whole food smoothies and cold-pressed bottled juice blends.

The restaurant also serves daily donuts, oven-baked with olive oil, and a selection of hot sandwiches and pressed burritos for easy dining on the go.

