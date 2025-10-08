Chick-fil-A tops the list for most satisfied customers in drive-thru survey

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A ranks highest in customer satisfaction for drive-thru experiences, according to a recent survey. The fast-food chain is known for its friendly service.

The annual rankings, compiled by a company that analyzes franchise businesses, also highlighted Taco Bell for its speed and Raising Cane’s for its food quality.

Chick-fil-A’s courteous employees gave the chain an advantage in the rankings. The company did not release specific data.

The survey also noted that Taco Bell is the fastest drive-thru, while Raising Cane’s ranked number one for the quality of its food.

