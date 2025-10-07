Girl shot during argument with Uber driver picking up her, friends at Waffle House

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An argument between a group of girls and an Uber driver ended with a 16-year-old injured in a shooting outside a Waffle House. The girl was critical but is now stable at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday outside the restaurant at 4532 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

Police said a group of five girls ordered an Uber to take them home after they finished eating at Waffle House. When the driver arrived, he told them he could only take four of them because his car didn’t have have enough room or seatbelts.

Police said the driver and girls got into an argument over who should cancel the trip with Uber. At some point, the driver fired a gun and shot the 16-year-old, according to police.

The driver told investigators that the girl hit him in the face and threatened to kill him before the shooting. The girls have denied those claims.

Police have charged the driver, identified as Meredith Grundy, with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Authorities say it’s an active investigation as they work to determine the exact sequence of events.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Uber for a statement.

