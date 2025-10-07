Parents of metro Atlanta high school students learn about weapon found on campus

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Parents of students at Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs were notified by the school about a rifle that was removed from a student’s vehicle on Monday.

The school’s administration sent a note that a student reported a concern about a possible weapon on campus.

Police investigated and learned there was an unloaded rifle in the trunk of a student’s vehicle.

The student was detained by Fulton County Schools police, and the rifle was confiscated.

The school says the student will face disciplinary action. There was no disruption to the school day.

There will be additional officers at the school’s campus for the rest of the week.

The school’s counseling team is available to offer support to any student who feels uneasy about the incident.

