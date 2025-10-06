20 college football players suspended after homecoming game brawl in Georgia

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — At least 20 college football players have been suspended after a fight during Fort Valley State University’s homecoming game.

The fight happened after the Wildcats lost to Central State University, 18-14. Videos of the brawl circulated on social media.

Fort Valley State and Central State football teams got into a massive brawl at the conclusion of Fort Valley’s homecoming loss: pic.twitter.com/IfjYkarhBD — Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) October 4, 2025

In addition to the players’ suspensions, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference also suspended both head coaches for a game and fined both programs.

“Acts of unsportsmanlike conduct have no place in intercollegiate athletics or within the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference,” SIAC Commissioner Dr. Anthony Holloman said. “I am extremely disappointed that this event has overshadowed what was otherwise a very competitive football game.”

The conference did not list which players have been suspended or how much each program was fined.

This is the second set of suspensions during Fort Valley State University’s homecoming week. Days before the game, the university suspended the marching band for a hazing investigation that later resulted in four arrests.

