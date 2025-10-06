These are Georgia’s top school districts, according to new rankings

BUFORD, Ga. — A new ranking analyzed the best school districts and one district in metro Atlanta stood above the rest in Georgia.

Niche’s 2026 Best Schools rankings once again named Buford City Schools as the No. 1 school district in Georgia. The district also earned the top spot for best teachers and best places to teach in the state.

These are the top 25 best school districts in Georgia, according to the study. You can search for your school district here.

Buford City Schools Oconee County Schools Forsyth County Schools Fayette County Public Schools City Schools of Decatur Bremen City Schools Lowndes County Schools Cartersville City Schools Jefferson City Schools Morgan County Charter Schools Carrollton City Schools Camden County Schools Carroll County Schools Monroe County Schools Cobb County Schools Greene County School System Cherokee County Schools Gwinnett County Public Schools Fulton County Schools Calhoun City Schools Columbia County Schools Pierce County Schools Bleckley County Schools Marietta City Schools Schley County Schools

Niche’s rankings are based on an analysis of several factors including academics, culture and diversity, teachers and reviews from parents and teachers. The company analyzed data from hundreds of Georgia districts and more than 10,000 school districts nationwide.

Niche also ranked the best public high schools and private schools in Georgia.

PHOTOS: 30 best public high schools in Georgia for 2026

0 of 37 Top high schools What are the best high schools in Georgia? Niche.com ranked the top schools in Georgia for 2026, based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, and high school ratings. SAT/ACT scores have been removed from this year's rankings to reflect a general de-emphasis on test scores in the college admissions process. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) 30. Starr's Mill High School Located in Fayette County, Starrs Mill High School has 1,361 students and a student-teacher ratio of 15:1. (Wikipedia) 29. Mill Creek High School Located in Gwinnett County, Mill Creek High School has 2,745 students and a student-teacher ratio of 17:1, according to Niche. 28. Peachtree Ridge High School Located in Gwinnett County, Peachtree Ridge High School has 3,304 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1. (Wikipedia) 27. Kennesaw Mountain High School Located in Cobb County, Kennesaw Mountain High School has 1,666 students and a student-teacher ratio of 16:1. (Wikipedia) 26. Wheeler High School Located in Cobb County, Wheeler High School has 2,380 students and a student-teacher ratio of 17:1, according to Niche. (Wikipedia) 25. Atlanta Classical Academy Located in Atlanta, Atlanta Classical Academy has 681 students and a student-teacher ratio of 12:1. 24. Lassiter High School Located in Cobb County, Lassiter High School has 1,949 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, according to Niche. (Lassiter High School PTSA) 23. Savannah Arts Academy Located in Chatham County, Savannah Arts Academy has 853 students and a student-teacher ratio of 14:1, according to Niche.com. (Google) 22. Brookwood High School Located in Gwinnett County, Brookwood High School has 3,880 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, according to Niche. 21. Cambridge High School Located in Fulton County, Cambridge High School has 1,652 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, according to Niche. (WSB-TV) 20. Midtown High School view Located in Fulton County (Atlanta Public Schools), Midtown High School has 1,658 students and a student-teacher ratio of 16:1, according to Niche. 19. Paul Duke STEM High School Located in Gwinnett County, Paul Duke STEM High School has 1,386 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, according to Niche. (Wikipedia) 18. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School Located in Richmond County, Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School has 727 students and a student-teacher ratio of 10:1, according to Niche. (Google) 17. FCS Innovation Academy Located in Fulton County, FCS Innovation Academy has 1,507 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1. 16. North Oconee High School Located in Oconee County, North Oconee High School has 1,472 students and a student-teacher ratio of 17:1, according to Niche. (Google) 15. Denmark High School Located in Forsyth County, Denmark High School has 2,490 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, according to Niche. 14. McIntosh High School Located in Fayette County, McIntosh High School has 1,740 students and a student-teacher ratio of 17:1, according to Niche. (Google) 13. Johns Creek High School Located in Fulton County, Johns Creek High School has 1,859 students and a student-teacher ratio of 19:1, according to Niche. (Google) 12. South Forsyth High School Located in Forsyth County, South Forsyth High School has 2,508 students and a student-teacher ratio of 19:1, according to Niche. (Google Maps) 11. North Gwinnett High School Located in Gwinnett County, North Gwinnett High School has 3,067 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, according to Niche. (Google Maps) 10. Buford High School Located in Gwinnett County (Buford City Schools), Buford High School has 1,923 students and a student-teacher ratio of 17:1, according to Niche. (Google) 9. Walton High School Located in Cobb County, Walton High School has 2,685 students and a student-teacher ratio of 19:1, according to Niche. (Google Maps) 8. Milton High School Located in Fulton County, Milton High School has 1,973 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, according to Niche. (Google) 7. Alpharetta High School Located in Fulton County, Alpharetta High School has 2,084 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, according to Niche. (Google) 6. Chattahoochee High School Located in Fulton County, Chattahoochee High School has 1,781 students and a student-teacher ratio of 17:1, according to Niche. (Google) 5. Northview High School Located in Fulton County, Northview High School has 1,586 students and a student-teacher ratio of 17:1, according to Niche. (Google) 4. Lambert High School Located in Forsyth County, Lambert High School has 3,201 students and a student-teacher ratio of 20:1, according to Niche. (Google) 3. Columbus High School Located in Muscogee County, Columbus High School has 1,131 students and a student-teacher ratio of 19:1, according to Niche. (Google) 2. Alliance Academy for Innovation Located in Forsyth County, Alliance Academy for Innovation has 1,141 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, according to Niche. (Google) 1. Gwinnett School of Math, Science and Technology Located in Gwinnett County, Gwinnett School of Math, Science and Technology has 1,275 students and a student-teacher ratio of 16:1, according to Niche. (Google Maps)

PHOTOS: 25 best private schools in Georgia

0 of 31 The Best Private Schools according to Niche What are the best private schools in Georgia? Niche.com ranked the top schools in Georgia for 2026, based on rigorous analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data, and ratings collected from millions of Niche users. Additional data is also collected from schools directly. (Anastassiya - stock.adobe.com) No. 25: Holy Spirit Preparatory School No. 25: Holy Spirit Preparatory School (Holy Spirit Preparatory School Facebook) No. 24: Lakeview Academy No. 24: Lakeview Academy in Gainesville, Ga. No. 23: Genesis Academy No. 23: Genesis Academy in Oakwood, Ga. No. 22 Mount Vernon School No. 22 Mount Vernon School No. 21: Mount Paran Christian School No. 21: Mount Paran Christian School No. 20: Savannah Country Day School No. 20: Savannah Country Day School No. 19: Darlington School No. 19: Darlington School in Rome, Ga. No. 18: Lyndon Academy No. 18: Lyndon Academy in Holly Springs, Ga. No. 17: Holy Innocents' Episcopal School in Atlanta No. 17: Holy Innocents' Episcopal School in Atlanta No. 16: Mount Pisgah Christian in Johns Creek, GA No. 16: Mount Pisgah Christian in Johns Creek, GA No. 15: Heritage Preparatory School No. 15: Heritage Preparatory School in Atlanta No. 14: Greater Atlanta Christian in Gwinnett County No. 14: Greater Atlanta Christian in Gwinnett County No. 13: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School No. 13: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School Photo: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School FB page No. 12: Notre Dame Academy in Duluth No. 12: Notre Dame Academy in Duluth No. 11: Lovett School No. 11: Lovett School (File photo: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) No. 10: Pinecrest Academy in Cumming, Ga. No. 10: Pinecrest Academy in Cumming, Ga. Augusta Preparatory Day School No. 9: Augusta Preparatory Day School No. 8: Woodward Academy in College Park No. 8: Woodward Academy in College Park No. 7: Athens Academy No. 7: Athens Academy (Athens Academy Facebook ) No. 6: The Walker School No. 6: The Walker School No. 5: The Paideia School in Atlanta No. 5: The Paideia School in Atlanta No. 4: International Charter School of Atlanta No. 4. International Charter School of Atlanta No. 3: The Westminster School No. 3: The Westminster School No. 2: Fulton Science Academy Private School No. 2: Fulton Science Academy Private School in Alpharetta. Niche.com also ranks it as the No. 1 Best High School for STEM in Georgia. No. 1 Pace Academy No. 1 Pace Academy: Niche.com ranks it as the top private school in Georgia and No. 73 Best Private K-12 School in America. (pace Academy)

