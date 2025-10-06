Local

These are Georgia’s top school districts, according to new rankings

By WSBTV.com News Staff

BUFORD, Ga. — A new ranking analyzed the best school districts and one district in metro Atlanta stood above the rest in Georgia.

Niche’s 2026 Best Schools rankings once again named Buford City Schools as the No. 1 school district in Georgia. The district also earned the top spot for best teachers and best places to teach in the state.

These are the top 25 best school districts in Georgia, according to the study. You can search for your school district here.

  1. Buford City Schools
  2. Oconee County Schools
  3. Forsyth County Schools
  4. Fayette County Public Schools
  5. City Schools of Decatur
  6. Bremen City Schools
  7. Lowndes County Schools
  8. Cartersville City Schools
  9. Jefferson City Schools
  10. Morgan County Charter Schools
  11. Carrollton City Schools
  12. Camden County Schools
  13. Carroll County Schools
  14. Monroe County Schools
  15. Cobb County Schools
  16. Greene County School System
  17. Cherokee County Schools
  18. Gwinnett County Public Schools
  19. Fulton County Schools
  20. Calhoun City Schools
  21. Columbia County Schools
  22. Pierce County Schools
  23. Bleckley County Schools
  24. Marietta City Schools
  25. Schley County Schools

Niche’s rankings are based on an analysis of several factors including academics, culture and diversity, teachers and reviews from parents and teachers. The company analyzed data from hundreds of Georgia districts and more than 10,000 school districts nationwide.

Niche also ranked the best public high schools and private schools in Georgia.

